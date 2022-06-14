Sussanne Khan enjoys ‘Summer of 2022’ with beau Arslan Goni in Los Angeles; PIC

Sussanne Khan believes in wearing her heart on the sleeves. The lady is known for her presence on social media and often keeps fans intrigued with her Instagram posts. From sharing her workout videos to giving glimpses of her happy moments with her loved ones, Sussanne has aced the art of making the headlines with every post. Interestingly, the lady is once again making the headlines as she is currently holidaying in Los Angeles, California and is accompanied by beau Arslan Goni.

For the uninitiated, Sussanne and Arslan have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. Taking to her Instagram story, Sussanne shared a cute pic with her main man for their vacation as they enjoyed summers in LA. In the pic, Sussanne was seen wearing a purple coloured top and completed the look with a brown sling bag while Arslan wore a black t-shirt. It was a cute selfie which was captioned as, ‘Summer of 2022.

Take a look at Sussanne Khan’s pic with Arslan Goni from their Los Angeles vacation:

Interestingly, Sussanne often makes heads turn for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. The former couple might have parted ways but they continue to be great friends and are often seen hanging out together. Besides, both Hrithik and Sussanne don’t miss out on a chance to cheer for each other. Recently, Hrithik shared a pic of Sussanne on his Instagram story and wrote, “So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar”. For the uninitiated, they have two kids together - Hridhaan and Hrehaan and they are co-parenting their sons.