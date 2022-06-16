Sussanne Khan enjoys Summer Of 2022 in California with beau Arslan Goni; Shares PICS of their cute morning wal

Seems like Bollywood is on a holidaying spree these days. Adding to the list is Sussanne Khan, who is currently vacationing with her boyfriend Arslan Goni in California, and her recent post stands as proof that she is havimg the best time of her life. The interior designer has shared two cute and loved-up pictures on her Instagram stories with Arslan. She captioned one of the pictures as, “Shaking off 2020, 2021…finalllyyyy #Summerof2022" followed up with multiple hearts. Sussanne looks pretty in a black-coloured top paired with blue jeans, while Arslan looks dapper white t-shirt. She is seen posing alongside Arslan.

While, on the other picture, she wrote: “2 hours walk this morning.” Sussanne donned a black tank top for the morning walk, while Arslan slayed in a beige T-shirt like a pro. For the uninitiated, Sussanne has been dating Arslan for a while now.

Have a look at Sussanne’s post:

Susanne Khan is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other, and their Instagram exchange shows it all.

Also, earlier this year, all four were spotted partying together in Goa. Sussanne shared a video compilation of all the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy... And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl's dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts... Thank you for always being there for me with all your might...I Love you all...full power ahead."

Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and had been dating for a while before they finally decided to tie the knot in 2000. The former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.