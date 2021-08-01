Sussanne Khan gets cosy with rumoured bf Arslan Goni, parties hard with Ekta Kapoor; See INSIDE Pics

We all have seen that Sussanne Khan is quite active on her social media. From sharing her workout videos to sharing pictures of her getting dressed up, she sure knows how to keep her followers hooked and entertained. Well, the rumours of her dating Arslan Goni have been coming in for a long time now. But the latest pictures of Sussanne partying hard with Ekta Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra, Arslan Goni, and others have sparked fresh romance rumours between the two.

Susanne Khan and Ekta Kapoor both took to their Instagram stories and posted a couple of pictures from their party. It was evident that all of them were having a gala time. Well, one thing that caught everyone's attention was Sussanne posing with her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Arslan and Sussanne sat close to each other on a sofa. The ex-star wife looked stunning in a white top, black mini skirt, and knee-high boots. Among other celebs who attended the party were , Mushtaq Sheikh, Lakshay Dogra, Gautam Hegde, Mohit Saigal, and more.

Take a look:

According to reports in Times Of India, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni met each other through common friends and have known each other for more than six months now. Both of them have kept mum from saying anything about their affair, but fans have a feeling that they are more than just friends.

