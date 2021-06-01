Sussanne Khan gets her second jab of COVID vaccine; Rumoured beau Arslan Goni reacts on post

Sussanne Khan posted a video of getting her second jab of the vaccine. Read further to see how rumoured beau Arslan Goni reacted in the comment section.

Sussanne Khan posted a video on her Instagram handle where she is getting the second dosage of the Covishield vaccine. Sussanne was with her entire team who got their first dose of the vaccination. In the video, Sussanne can be seen sitting calmly, getting the dosage and in the caption, she thanked her sister Simone Arora and brother-in-law Ajay Arora for getting her entire team vaccinated. The 42-year-old interior designer incorporated the video with an upbeat soundtrack called ‘Perfect Day’, which reflects the positivity around the fact of getting vaccinated and taking a step towards keeping oneself safe from COVID 19.

In the heartfelt caption, Sussanne wrote, “Thankful for the opportunity to be vaccinated.. with Covishield (2nd jab). My angel darling sister Simone Arora and dearest brother Ajay Arora made possible vaccinating my entire charcoal team of 50 people. I felt so very thankful n indebted to their kindness, I truly pray that each and every fellow Indian makes efforts to help vaccinate all the people in their lives with the same love, priority and help them feel privileged." Ekta Kapoor reacted to her post and wrote “Lovely” in the comment section and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni also reacted with multiple emojis of applause.

Many of her fans have reacted positively in the comment section, congratulating her for getting the second jab of the COVID vaccine. Many celebrities have posted pictures and videos of getting vaccinated to increase awareness around vaccination.

