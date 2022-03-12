Sussanne Khan gets love from rumoured BF Arslan Goni as she shares a new PIC from Istanbul

Sussanne Khan might not belong to showbiz but she is certainly not away from the limelight. Sussanne and Arslan Goni often make it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship. Although the duo has not confirmed their relationship officially yet, they often drop pictures with each other on their respective social media spaces. Moreover, they also keep on commenting on each other’s Instagram posts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Arslan took to Sussanne’s latest post on the photo-and-video-sharing platform and showered her with some love.

Earlier tonight, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from her trip to Istanbul, Turkey. In the picture, Sussanne can be seen dressed up in adorable and cozy winterwear to beat the freezing temperature of Istanbul. As Sussanne smiles at the camera, one can also get a glimpse of the snow on trees behind her. Sharing this photograph, Sussanne captioned it, “Crack the shutters open wide…(slew of emojis) #Letthelightin #lifeiswhatyoumakeit”.

While Sussanne’s post received a lot of likes and comments from netizens and friends, there was also one comment from Arslan that caught our attention. It read, “Sussane in wonderland (fire emojis)”. Sussanne replied to his comment with a few red heart emojis as well.

Take a look at Arslan Goni's reaction to Sussanne Khan 's post:

It looks like the rumoured couple is spending some relaxing time in Turkey. Recently, Arslan shared a video on his Instagram stories. A group picture was also shared in which Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni can be seen posing with Ekta Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra, and others. To note, the actor is shooting for a new project in Turkey titled Love Ek Tarfa. Details are not out about this project.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan's FIRST post for rumoured BF Arslan Goni on his b'day, actor says 'Love you'