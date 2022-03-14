Sussanne Khan gets SPOTTED with rumoured BF Arslan Goni at airport as they return from Turkey; PICS

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni often make it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship. Although the duo has not confirmed anything yet, they often get spotted together at parties. Moreover, they also frequently comment on each other’s social media posts which have further fuelled their dating rumours and speculations. And now, a few moments back, Sussanne and Arslan were papped together at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Turkey.

Sussanne and Arslan were in Turkey recently, where the actor was shooting for a project titled Love Ek Tarfa. The details about the project have been kept under wraps. Now, the alleged lovebirds have returned to the dream city of Mumbai. Sussanne was seen keeping it chic in a black top which she styled with a pair of straight-legged ripped denims. She also threw on a black jacket on top, while her shoulder-length hair was left open. Arslan, on the other hand, was seen in casuals featuring a white graphic tee, combined with a pair of blue denim pants. He carried a backpack and a jacket in his hands.

Sussanne and Arslan acknowledged the media and posed for photos, while the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Take a look at Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni’s pictures:

Recently, Sussanne had taken to her Instagram space and shared an adorable selfie in fashionable winterwear from Istanbul. Arslan reacted to Sussanne’s post and wrote, “Sussane in wonderland (fire emojis)” To this, she had replied with a slew of red heart emojis.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni cozy up for pictures at Ekta Kapoor's Christmas party