Sussanne Khan gives a glimpse of her Monday motivation gets applause and THIS reaction from Tiger Shroff

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram account and posted a workout video of herself. Read on to know more.

It is a Monday again, and we need every little push to get motivated and get going. Many celebrities take to their Instagram handle, especially on a Monday, to post their workout video so that their fans can take some motivation from them. In this list, we have Sussanne Khan who has put up her extreme workout video, and all we can do is not blink at all while looking at the video.

Taking to her Instagram, Sussanne Khan posted a video of her workout. From doing push-ups to squats, she can be seen doing everything effortlessly. The diva captioned this video as “The perfect exercise form is a myth.. sometimes u might not be there..our job is to keep trying. Relentless. My Push ups definitely need more work… n so I continue to keep at it.” There is no denying that her workout video was fabulous, but what caught our attention was Tiger Shroff’s comment in the comments section.

Check it out:

Tiger Shroff took to the comments section and wrote “Awesome” with clapping and a fire emoji. Apart from him, many of Sussanne’s fans too took to the comments section and showered love.

Recently, Sussanne Khan posted a picture of her on Instagram, which had a comment from her ex-husband . He wrote “Aree Waah”, and well that attracted a lot of attention.

Well, Sussanne’s recent workout video is pure Monday Motivation. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments below.

