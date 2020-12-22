Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa & Suresh Raina among 34 arrested as cops raid Mumbai club for flouting norms

Sussanne, Guru and Suresh Raina including 34 others were arrested and booked for violating Covid 19 norms as the club was raided around 2:30 am.

Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina landed in troubled waters on Monday night as Mumbai Police raided the Dragonfly club at JW Marriot in Andheri. These celebrities including 34 others were arrested and booked for violating Covid 19 norms as the club was raided around 2:30 am. The 34 people booked during the raid also include the hotel staff and managers.

Sussanne, Guru and Suresh Raina as well as others were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA, reported India Today.

ANI confirmed the development and tweeted, "Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police."

Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

According to a report in Republic TV, singer Badshah was also at the venue but he managed to leave via a back gate during the raid. The celebrities were later released on bail. The raids come after the Maharashtra government has issued a series of new restrictions across the state and imposed a night curfew in Mumbai ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

