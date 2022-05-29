Sussanne Khan has a pet name for Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad; Trust us, it's cute

Hrithik Roshan and his GF Saba Azad have been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since they were first spotted walking hand-in-hand outside a restaurant. Well, recently the couple made a stunning appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, and now fans believe that it is not just a rumour, but indeed true that they are dating. Susanne Khan and Saba share a great bond together and we all have seen that when we saw these two partying with their better halves Hrithik and Arslaan in Goa. And now, Sussanne has a pet name for Saba.

Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her posing in front of a mirror. In the video, she can be seen wearing a bodycon brown coloured dress and looks stunning. This video appears to have been taken on a shooting set. Sharing this video, Saba wrote, “I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bt.” The moment she shared this video, Sussanne Khan took to the comments section and addressed Saba as Sabooo. She also posted several fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out Saba Azad’s post:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik is currently working on the much-talked-about Bollywood remake of Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha. He will be sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan for the first time in the movie which is slated to release on September 30 this year. Besides, Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

Apart from that, there are certain reports that state that Yash’s KGF franchise is the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema. With KGF: Chapter 2 release, KGF 3, the third part, was also announced, leaving fans super excited. Now, rumours are buzzing in the film industry that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been approached for a role in the third chapter. Although the makers of the film reacted to the rumours and clearly stated that it is not true.

