Sussanne Khan illuminates her house with colourful lights for holidays, Hrithik Roshan is impressed

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is enjoying the most beautiful time of the year to its fullest. For holidays, Khan illuminated her home in festive mood with colourful lights, candles, christmas tree, flowers and more. In addition to this, she also took to social media to give fans a tour of her decorated house. From the lavish living area to a special corner assigned to a DJ, her house surely looked party ready.

While showcasing her revamped abode, Sussanne said, “Coz there is no other more glorious time of the year than December… #MyNest #skilodgeinspired #bramblesandmistletoe #ThankyouLife #gratefulheart.” As soon as the clip surfaced online, not only fans but many celebs took to her comment section to compliment Khan. One of them was her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. Upon watching the clip, Hrithik Roshan immediately replied to the post stating, “Wow Sussanne . Looks amazing!”

Apart from him, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Ridhi Dogra were among the others who heaped praises for Sussanne. While Basu wrote, “Wow” before adding a heart-eyed emotion. On the other hand, Malaika Arora said, “The most stunning home.” Click HERE to watch the video

In the recent past, Khan has also been making headlines for her romance rumours with Arslan Goni. Previously, on Sussanne Khan’s birthday, Arslan Goni took to social media to share a romantic tribute for the birthday girl. However, what caught fans’ attention was Sussanne Khan’s lovey-dovey reaction to Arslan Goni’s wish. In the post, we can see Sussanne sporting an infectious smile alongside Goni as the camera captures her. While sharing the photo online, Arslan penned a sweet caption hailing Khan as his ‘darling’.

He wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.” As soon as the post caught Sussanne’s attention, she quickly ended up dropping a romantic comment under the picture. While expressing her feelings, Sussane wrote, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’,” before adding multiple heart emoticons.

