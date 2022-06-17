Sussanne Khan looks gorgeous as she spends 'me time' during her trip to California; WATCH

Sussanne Khan is currently holidaying in California with boyfriend Arslan Goni and her Insta updates stands as proof that she is having the best time of her life. Meanwhile, her new post shows that the interior designer is having some me time as she is seen sitting beside a pool, soaking up the sun, playing 'soak up the sun' by Sheryl Crow in the background. In the video, Sussanne donned a black sports bra paired with black Yoga pants and looked gorgeous. She captioned the video as, “Me time……Calif hearted #summerof2022”

Earlier, the diva had shared two cute and loved-up pictures on her Instagram stories with Arslan. She captioned one of the pictures as, “Shaking off 2020, 2021…finalllyyyy #Summerof2022" followed up with multiple hearts. Sussanne looks pretty in a black-coloured top paired with blue jeans, while Arslan looks dapper white t-shirt. She is seen posing alongside Arslan. While, on the other picture, she wrote: “2 hours walk this morning.” Sussanne donned a black tank top for the morning walk, while Arslan slayed in a beige T-shirt like a pro. For the uninitiated, Sussanne has been dating Arslan for a while now.

Click here to see Sussanne’s post:

Susanne Khan is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and they never miss a chance to support each other in all ups and downs and their Instagram exchange shows it all.

Also, earlier this year, all four were spotted partying together in Goa. Sussanne shared a video compilation of all the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy... And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl's dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts... Thank you for always being there for me with all your might...I Love you all...full power ahead."

Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and got married in the 2000. Their marriage lasted for 14 years after which the former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.