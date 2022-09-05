Sussanne Khan looks pretty as she shares loved-up PHOTO with beau Arslan Goni from France vacay

Sussanne Khan has been dating Arslan Goni for a while now. The duo has been serving major couple goals ever since they made their relationship official. The two have often been spotted together partying or holidaying. Sussane is also known for her presence on social media and often keeps fans intrigued with her Instagram posts. From sharing her workout videos to giving glimpses of her happy moments with her loved ones, Sussanne has aced the art of making the headlines with every post. She also keeps sharing adorable pictures with beau Arslan.

Speaking of which, the interior designer shared a loved-up pic with Arslan on her Instagram stories. Sussanne looked pretty in a red dress, while Arslan donned a printed black shirt jacket which he teamed up with blue jeans. She is seen posing lovingly alongside Arslan.

Have a look at Sussanne and Arslan’s photo:

Recently, there have been reports about Sussanne and Arslan will be tying the knot soon. Soon after, Arslan addressed the rumours around his wedding with Sussanne and told Hindustan Times, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this."

Further, he added that he does not know who has written about it and nor does he know how these don’t know who has written about it. "From where did they know? I will tell them to tell me who took this decision and when and where. I have no zero comments on that,” Arslan said. Meanwhile, Sussanne and Arslan recently jetted off to California for a vacation.