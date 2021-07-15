Sussanne Khan looks stunning in her latest pics but Hrithik Roshan's comment steals the show

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself. Although she looked lovely, what caught our attention was Hrithik Roshan’s comment.

We all know that and Sussanne Khan are on good terms even after their divorce. They go on holidays together, spend quality time with their sons, and never refrain from commenting on each other’s social media posts. There is no denying the fact that Sussanne is a pretty woman. The moment she posts any picture of her, she is showered with likes and comments from friends and fans. Her latest post on Instagram also had her looking stunning, but what caught our attention was Hrithik Roshan’s comment.

Sussanne Khan, in her recent picture, posed stylishly, looking towards the camera. She wore white pants and paired them up with an oversized denim jacket. The jacked had detailings on both the arms. Well, the ex star wife looked absolutely gorgeous, and we are sure that she must have easily swept you off your feet. Maybe that is why even Hrithik Roshan could not stop himself from appreciating his ex-wife.

Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section and wrote “Arre wah” with a clapping emoji. Now isn’t this such a cute gesture?

Well, right above his comment, we could see ’s comment, which read “So pretty” with three heart emoji’s.

Indeed! Sussanne Khan was looking like a breath of fresh air in this picture. We do not blame Hrithik for not being able to stop himself from commenting on it. And we absolutely relate to his comment.

