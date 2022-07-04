Sussanne Khan parties with boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan & others; Shares adorable PIC

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan share a close bond even after their divorce.

by Shivani Chauhan   |  Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:15 AM IST  |  3.4K
Sussanne Khan parties with boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan & others; Shares adorable PIC
Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan are officially divorced but the duo still shares a close bond and continue to take vacations with their two sons, appreciate each other, support and continue being best friends. The two are often spotted at birthdays and even indulge in cheerleading for one another on social media. Speaking of which, both the actors were spotted partying together with other industry friends on Sunday night. Sussanne shared a post on her Instagram stories featuring her boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough and Sonali Bendre with others. 

Sharing the picture, the interior designer captioned it as: “The best people in the life are those with the largest hearts. My tribe. Missing a few.” The selfie was taken by Arslan Goni while others smiled for the adorable picture. 

Have a look at the picture:

Susanne Khan is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other, and their Instagram exchange shows it all. 

Also, earlier this year, all four were spotted partying together in Goa. Sussanne shared a video compilation of all the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy... And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl's dream come true... So here goes to my incredible Village of the best hearts... Thank you for always being there for me with all your might...I Love you all...full power ahead."

Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and had been dating for a while before they finally decided to tie the knot in 2000. The former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

