Sussanne Khan pens down benefits of working from home and we can relate to it during this lockdown

As Sussanne Khan is busy practising self quarantine these days, she has come up with some of the most relatable benefits of working from home.

precautionary measure to combat the deadly health scare. India is no different in this battle and has been trying its best to curb the spread of COVID 19. And while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also imposed a 21 day lockdown in the country, a majority of the population is forced to be holed up and work from home. Needless to say, each of one us are yearning to get back to our regular office life.

However, as we are looking forward to the bright days of the future, Sussanne Khan seems to be enjoying working from home these days. In fact, she also shared the benefits of working from home and it quite relatable to most of us in time of lockdown. Sharing her experience, Sussanne wrote that working from gives her an opportunity to take strategic look away selfies as she stares into the calmness of the waves. Besides, she can also enjoy wearing noise cancelling headphones, which makes one feel like they are underwater.

The benefits didn’t end here. Sussanne further mentioned that working from home also allows her to wear her favourite sleeping t-shirt for team meetings. “Very importantly for the sake of vanity, in portrait mode pics, eyes look best with only mascara,” she added.

Take a look at Sussanne Khan’s message on working from home:

For the uninitiated, Sussanne has recently moved in with ex-husband temporarily during the lockdown so that their children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of them during the lockdown.

