Sussanne Khan reveals how day 3 of COVID-19 is treating her in this health update; PIC

Sussanne Khan had recently made it to the headlines after she tested positive for COVID-19. She is one of the many Bollywood personalities who have come under the radar of the virus this year. The designer recently took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans followers about her testing positive for the virus. On Tuesday morning, Sussanne put up a mirror selfie on her Instagram in her gym wear and revealed that after dodging Covid-19 for 2 years she has tested positive for the virus.

Today, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram stories again and informed her fans and followers about her health condition on Day 3. She shared her selfie wearing a white tee that had a teddy made on it. She paired it with Pink pyjamas and layered it up with a grey hoodie. Sussanne looked stunning in this picture and sharing this selfie, she wrote, “Omicron day 3…kicks day 2’s butt. Thank you god.” In her post yesterday she also informed that she has been affected by the Omicron variant.

Take a look:

Sussanne Khan in her post informing about her testing positive for Covid wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou."

Sussanne recently grabbed all the attention after she shared a cute video to wish Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. We hope Sussanne combats the virus and gets well super soon.

