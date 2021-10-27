Sussanne Khan & rumoured beau Arslan Goni hold hands & are inseparable in her birthday party video

Sussanne Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She has been making it to the headlines in recent times for her rumoured affair with Arslan Goni. The two have been spotted together at several parties and all eyes are on them ever since. Well, yesterday Sussanne turned a year older and was back in the headlines after Arslan wished his rumoured lady love on her birthday with a lovey-dovey post. Not only that, now the inside videos of the party that have come out can see Arslan and Susanne holding hands as the diva cuts her birthday cake.

The video that has been doing the rounds seems to be from Sussanne Khan’s birthday bash. The diva is dressed in a crop top and black skirt and can be seen standing in front of her birthday cake surrounded by a bunch of people. Standing right by her side is her rumoured beau Arslan Goni who is holding her hands and they look inseparable. Sussanne Khan looks happy and thanks all her friends with a flying kiss at the end.

Take a look:

In other news, Sussanne Khan recently made headlines for extending support to SRK and Gauri Khan amid their son Aryan Khan’s arrest. Reacting to a journalist’s post online, Sussanne previously said, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood.” Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be continued tomorrow on October 27.

