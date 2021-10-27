Sussanne Khan & rumoured beau Arslan Goni hold hands & are inseparable in her birthday party video

Updated on Oct 27, 2021 10:33 AM IST
   
Sussanne Khan & rumoured beau Arslan Goni hold hands & are inseparable in her birthday party video
Sussanne Khan & rumoured beau Arslan Goni hold hands & are inseparable in her birthday party video (Pic credit - Arslan Goni/Instagram)
Sussanne Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She has been making it to the headlines in recent times for her rumoured affair with Arslan Goni. The two have been spotted together at several parties and all eyes are on them ever since. Well, yesterday Sussanne turned a year older and was back in the headlines after Arslan wished his rumoured lady love on her birthday with a lovey-dovey post. Not only that, now the inside videos of the party that have come out can see Arslan and Susanne holding hands as the diva cuts her birthday cake. 

The video that has been doing the rounds seems to be from Sussanne Khan’s birthday bash. The diva is dressed in a crop top and black skirt and can be seen standing in front of her birthday cake surrounded by a bunch of people. Standing right by her side is her rumoured beau Arslan Goni who is holding her hands and they look inseparable. Sussanne Khan looks happy and thanks all her friends with a flying kiss at the end. 

Take a look: 

arslaan sussanne

In other news, Sussanne Khan recently made headlines for extending support to SRK and Gauri Khan amid their son Aryan Khan’s arrest. Reacting to a journalist’s post online, Sussanne previously said, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood.” Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be continued tomorrow on October 27.

Credits: Anushka Ranjan/Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : She’s divorced now so it isn’t an affair. It’s a nice thing that everyone is happy…
REPLY 0 25 minutes ago
Anonymous : Arslan goni is also married but divorces he is previously married to atiyagoni his marriage last only 2 years have
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : atleast he is unmarried, upgrade from arjun rampal
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : He is married but divorced his wife name was atiya goni his marriage last only two years you can Google his reception pics
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : happy independence day for Hrithik from this psycho lol
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Not yet he still have to tolerate her until his kids are not 18
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : He must supply u too
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : upgrade from Arjun rampal, at least he is not married
REPLY 2 3 hours ago
Anonymous : She deserves to be happy after her rocky marriage. Good for her.
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Shouldn’t have divorced her husband
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Didnt he cheat on her!
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Didn't she cheat on him with Arjun rampal
REPLY 2 3 hours ago
Anonymous : didnt she cheat on him and divorced him for arjun!!
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Yes she left hritik for arjun in 2013
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : No
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Suzanne is the drug buddy of Gauri .
REPLY 7 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Are you supplying them?
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : DJ Aqeel is the supplier
REPLY 3 4 hours ago

