Sussanne Khan’s sis Farah Khan Ali’s in house staff tests positive for COVID 19; Moved to quarantine facility

After Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s in house staff was diagnosed positive for COVID 19, he has been moved to the quarantine facility.

The coronavirus outbreak in India doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon and Maharastra continues to be it on its radar. With the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in the country, the situation is quite intense around. While Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of positive cases of the highly transmissible virus with the toll over 2300 so far, people are practising self quarantine and several societies have been sealed. Several celebrities have shared the news about their residential complex being sealed.

Now as per the recent development, Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s in house staff has also been tested for COVID 19. The lady shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and revealed that she has moved him to the quarantine facility. Farah further shared that post the staff’s diagnosis, she even got everyone at her home tested for coronavirus and has decided to opt for self quarantine as a precautionary measure “Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” she tweeted.

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

To note, so far four Bollywood celebrities have been infected with coronavirus. While Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celeb to have been tested of COVID 19, she was followed by Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughters Shaza Morani and Karim Morani being diagnosed of the deadly virus. Besides Karim Morani has also been tested positive of coronavirus twice.

