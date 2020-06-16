Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali talks about nepotism: It’s wrong to mock others, make them feel inferior

Sussanne Khan’s sister, Farah Khan Ali, took to Twitter to pen a long note about the ongoing debate on nepotism on social media as she wrote that while it is common practice for people to favour their own kind over others, it is morally wrong to mock others, and make them feel inferior. Read on

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence, there has been an ongoing debate on social media vis-a-via nepotism, and netizens are bashing , and others for their hypocrisy. It so happened that soon after Sushant’s demise, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar, like other celebs, took to social media to share emotional posts grieving the loss. In her post, Alia wrote, "I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You've left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans,” while Karan Johar tweeted, “This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain...."

However, Karan and Alia are being heavily criticised on social media as netizens are digging up instances from the past and bashing them for being mean to Sushant on Koffee With Karan while penning emotional notes for him post his demise, thus, reflecting upon the hypocrisy that is deep rooted in Bollywood. Yes, trolls are mocking Alia for how she had picked to 'kill' Sushant during a kill, marry, hook up question on Koffee With Karan. People are also trolling Karan for the 'nepotism culture' in the industry. While Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, took to Twitter to slam trolls for blaming nepotism as the reason behind Sushant’s demise, in the latest we have, Susanne Khan’s sister, Farah Khan Ali, taking to Twitter to pen a note on Nepotism, as she wrote, “Look around and you will see that it’s common practice for people 2favour their own kind over others that’s exactly why there is discrimination & why there is a battle everyday on SM. If you are so eager to use the word Nepotism, pl give others favours over yr own families first.”

Adding, Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Look around and you will see that it’s common practice for people 2favour their own kind over others that’s exactly why there is discrimination & why there is a battle everyday on SM. If you are so eager to use the word Nepotism, pl give others favours over yr own families first,” and before signing off, she wrote, “In continuation to my previous tweets. While all practice Nepotism on a regular basis, what’s morally wrong is to MOCK anyone or make them feel Less than the person they are. Every person rich or poor,Black or White,Muslim or Hindu etc is UNIQUE. Let no one make u feel inferior.”

Check out Farah Khan Ali's tweet here:

Look around and you will see that it’s common practice for people 2favour their own kind over others that’s exactly why there is discrimination & why there is a battle everyday on SM. If you are so eager to use the word Nepotism, pl give others favours over yr own families first. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) June 16, 2020

Ironical then are those that harp about Nepotism in the industry but made their innings by using ppl to get in. U see life isn’t that simple & ppl constantly use Nepotism every where to reach where they should or where they believe their own should. Totally UNFAIR but True. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) June 16, 2020

While Nepotism has become a new word here 4 every Tom, Dick & Harry,let me remind ALL that Nepotism is practiced as fervently in Politics, Businesses, even Religion bec ppl usually favour their own whethr that own stems frm same culture’caste/social status/pol party/race/religion pic.twitter.com/bkGsQdxUlx — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) June 16, 2020

In continuation to my previous tweets. While all practice Nepotism on a regular basis, what’s morally wrong is to MOCK anyone or make them feel Less than the person they are. Every person rich or poor,Black or White,Muslim or Hindu etc is UNIQUE. Let no one make u feel inferior. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) June 16, 2020

