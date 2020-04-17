Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali tests negative for COVID 19; To stay in quarantine till month end

Days after Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s in house staff was tested of COVID 19, the lady is relieved after she was tested negative of the deadly virus.

It hasn’t been long when Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali made the headlines after her in home staff was tested positive for coronavirus. The lady had made the announcement on micro-blogging site Twitter and revealed that while the patient has been sent for quarantine facility, her entire family has been tested for COVID 19 as a precautionary measure and will be practising self quarantine now. While the news spread like wild fire, Farah has shared an update for the same.

In a recent series of tweet, Farah has revealed that she has been tested negative for COVID 19. Sharing her happiness, she asserted that her family and in house staff was quite relieved by her tests and emphasised that this feeling was priceless and contagious. “You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless. Happiness is contagious,” Farah tweeted.

You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Furthermore, she also asserted that despite being tested negative of COVID 19, she has decided to stay in quarantine till the end of this month. Farah also urged her fans to stay indoors and stay safe in this crisis situation and wrote, “Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass.”

Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

For the uninitiated, so far four Bollywood celebrities have been tested positive of coronavirus. While Kanika Kapoor was the first celebrity to be infected with the highly transmissible virus, she was followed by Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughters Shaza Morani and Karim Morani being diagnosed of the deadly virus. Besides Karim Morani has also been tested positive of coronavirus twice.

