Sussanne Khan’s UNSEEN PIC with ex husband Hrithik Roshan has fans excited (Pic Credits: Sussanne Khan/ Instagram)
Sussanne Khan recently dug out an unseen picture from old times featuring her with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and fans can’t keep calm. Yesterday, on Monday, October 18th, Sussanne Khan wished actor and friend Kunal Kapoor on his birthday. Doing so, the interior and fashion designer shared a couple of pictures featuring herself with friend Kunal. But what caught netizens’ attention was the second photo, which showcased Sussanne with former husband Hrithik Roshan. To add to the excitement, Hrithik even liked Sussanne’s post. 

Sussanne Khan shared a couple of pictures on the gram on the occasion of Kunal’s birthday. The first picture was a selfie featuring her with Kunal and his wife Naina Bachchan. The second picture showcased a group of friends including Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, and Kunal Kapoor. The picture gives all kinds of happy and feel-good vibes as the friends smile at the camera. Hrithik is seen seated on the floor. He is dressed in a casual tee, a scarf, and a beanie. He even has a pair of specs on. Sussanne is seated behind him and is seen clad in a blue strappy dress. 

Sharing the picture, Sussanne wished Kunal with a sweet note that read, “Happy happiest birthday my dear Kuns… wish you and nains The very best of Life’s blessings, Love and the greatest achievements #friendsthroughtheyears”. To this Kunal replied, “Thank you sweetheart Lots of love always”. 

The picture left fans rather excited who showered the post with likes and comments. Many fans mentioned Hrithik and followed up the comments with red heart and fire emojis. One fan wrote, “We wish you will be together soon”, while another’s comment read, “How nice it is to see yu n Hrithik together! Please be together na @suzkr @hrithikroshan”. 

Take a look at Sussanne’s post: 

Credits: Sussanne Khan/ Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : This is not a new pic , an old one even long before than pandemic. Sussanne you are ugly and cheap.
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Suzie get your help with some doctor. You have lost your marbles
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : no fan is excited for this creepy oldies
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Greek dog
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Why don't you comment on the story that he posted to his friend on the same day on Instagram how sick Our Indian press and our society and sussanne khan are ! how disgusting level they reached i dont know
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : I do not understand why some people insult this man here even though he has nothing to do with it. We have to understand that he is no longer her husband and has no control over her to tell her to do or not to do and he is not as barbaric as the rest to use with her any kind of threat, coercion or violence just because she knows How do you use his name and he doesn't have time to use his PR for this bullshit, she's such a silly sick and attention seeker woman PV POST
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : This woman's is out of control she has became coo coo
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : She's a psycho, dude! worse than Kangana
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Sussanne Khan with her dog
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : It's reverse
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : That's why she is panting and licking behind his fame
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : OK rangoli
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Nice way you get publicity is using pics of your famous ex husband. How desperate is this woman
REPLY 3 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Arslan Goni ditched her lol
REPLY 3 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Suzzanet dear. i know you read the comments here. Get yourself admitted to a Psychiatrist. This kind of publicity hounding is a sign of a mental illness
REPLY 6 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Looks like Arslan Goni dumped her too
REPLY 4 9 hours ago

