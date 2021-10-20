Sussanne Khan’s UNSEEN PIC with ex husband Hrithik Roshan has fans excited

Sussanne Khan recently dug out an unseen picture from old times featuring her with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and fans can’t keep calm. Yesterday, on Monday, October 18th, Sussanne Khan wished actor and friend Kunal Kapoor on his birthday. Doing so, the interior and fashion designer shared a couple of pictures featuring herself with friend Kunal. But what caught netizens’ attention was the second photo, which showcased Sussanne with former husband Hrithik Roshan. To add to the excitement, Hrithik even liked Sussanne’s post.

Sussanne Khan shared a couple of pictures on the gram on the occasion of Kunal’s birthday. The first picture was a selfie featuring her with Kunal and his wife Naina Bachchan. The second picture showcased a group of friends including Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, and Kunal Kapoor. The picture gives all kinds of happy and feel-good vibes as the friends smile at the camera. Hrithik is seen seated on the floor. He is dressed in a casual tee, a scarf, and a beanie. He even has a pair of specs on. Sussanne is seated behind him and is seen clad in a blue strappy dress.

Sharing the picture, Sussanne wished Kunal with a sweet note that read, “Happy happiest birthday my dear Kuns… wish you and nains The very best of Life’s blessings, Love and the greatest achievements #friendsthroughtheyears”. To this Kunal replied, “Thank you sweetheart Lots of love always”.

The picture left fans rather excited who showered the post with likes and comments. Many fans mentioned Hrithik and followed up the comments with red heart and fire emojis. One fan wrote, “We wish you will be together soon”, while another’s comment read, “How nice it is to see yu n Hrithik together! Please be together na @suzkr @hrithikroshan”.

Take a look at Sussanne’s post:

