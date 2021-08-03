Sussanne Khan’s workout video gets THIS reaction from rumoured beau Arslan Goni; VIDEO Inside

We all have seen that Sussanne Khan is quite active on her social media. From sharing her workout videos to pictures of her getting dressed up, she sure knows how to keep her followers hooked and entertained. Well, the rumour mills have been buzzing about her dating Arslan Goni for a long time now. In fact, the latest pictures of her partying with Arslan grabbed all eyeballs. Well, today, this rumoured couple has grabbed our attention yet again with their social media interaction.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan posted a video of her workout session. She could be seen doing elevation squatting and push-ups like a pro. Along with acing her workouts, she even aced her gym fashion too. Sussanne sported a silver sports bra and wore white tights with a grey floral design. The diva captioned the image as, “Motivate, Elevate…Demonstrate and then resonate. #tryingtostayconsistent #thejumpboxmorning #comeasuare #curtcobainisalegend #chasingendorphins #dontwannabeayoyo.” Now what caught our attention was her rumoured bae, Arslan Goni’s comment. He commented, “Space girl.” Replying to his comment, Sussanne wrote, “absolutely” with a smiley with three hearts.

Take a look:

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni sparked romance rumours, especially after their pictures of cozying at a party became viral on the internet. According to reports in Times Of India, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni met each other through common friends and have known each other for more than six months now. Both of them have kept mum from saying anything about their affair, but fans have a feeling that they are more than just friends.

