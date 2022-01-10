Sussanne Khan sends ‘big hug’ to Hrithik Roshan on his birthday as she calls him ‘best dad ever’; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may be divorced for a long time now, but that has not caused any bitterness between the two. Hrithik and Sussanne have always been on cordial terms with each other and they never fail to support each other when needed. Well, today on the War actor’s birthday, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video that beautifully shows glimpses of the actor with his kids over the years as she called him ‘best dad ever’ and sent big hug.