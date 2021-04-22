Sussanne Khan sends wishes to Rakesh Roshan & Pinkie on their 50th wedding anniversary: Wish you world of love

As Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan complete 50 years of marriage, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to shower love on the couple.

Amid all the power couples in Bollywood, ’s parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan have a different fan following. Be it their love story or them standing with each other during thick and thin, Rakesh and Pinkie never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals and has reinstated belief in true love time and again. Interestingly, this adorable couple has completed 50 years of blissful marriage. And on this special occasion, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to shower love on Pinkie and Rakesh and wished them love and happiness.

Sussanne shared a video on social media featuring pics of the adorable couple. In the caption, she sang praises for Rakesh and Pinkie and addressed her as Mama and Papa. Sussanne wrote “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out loud s’ and also the best part of life ahead of you... #50yearsofwinning #loveislove #unconditional #happypeopleshinebrighter.”

Take a look at Sussanne’s post for Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan:

Soon after Sussanne shared the post, also sent wishes to the couple and wrote, “Happy anniversary @pinkieroshan” followed by heart emoticons. On the other hand, Pinkie was overwhelmed with Sussanne’s post and took to the comment section to express her gratitude towards the lady and wrote, “Love”.

