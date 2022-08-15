Sussanne Khan shares adorable PIC with beau Arslan Goni: Head always out the sunroof with you

Sussanne Khan has been dating Arslan Goni for a while now. The duo has been serving major couple goals ever since they made their relationship official. The two have often been spotted together partying or holidaying. Sussane is also known for her presence on social media and often keeps fans intrigued with her Instagram posts. From sharing her workout videos to giving glimpses of her happy moments with her loved ones, Sussanne has aced the art of making the headlines with every post. She also keeps sharing adorable pictures with beau Arslan.

Speaking of which, the interior designer shared a loved-up pic with Arslan on her Instagram stories. She captioned the picture as, “Head always out the sunroof with you.” Sussanne looked pretty in a black-coloured polka dots top paired with a black leather skirt, while Arslan donned a leather jacket which he teamed up with blue jeans and printed black shirt. She is seen posing alongside Arslan.

Have a look at Sussane’s post:

Sussanne is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other, and their Instagram exchange shows it all.

Also, earlier this year, all four were spotted partying together in Goa. Sussanne shared a video compilation of all the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy... And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl's dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts... Thank you for always being there for me with all your might...I Love you all...full power ahead."

Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and had been dating for a while before they finally decided to tie the knot in 2000. The former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.