Sussanne Khan shares cute pic to wish rumoured BF Arslan Goni's brother Aly Goni on his birthday

TV actor Aly Goni turned a year wiser on February 25. The actor is currently in London with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin to celebrate his birthday. Several celebrities wished him on his special day. To join the bandwagon, Sussanne Khan who is rumoured to be dating Aly’s brother Arslan Goni also wished him on his birthday with a sweet photo. Sussanne also never shies away from posting Arslan’s photos on her Instagram space which definitely points to the fact that she adores Arslan a lot.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Sussanne shared a photo featuring Arslan and Aly. While wishing him on his birthday, she also wrote a sweet note. It read, “Happy Happy Birthday @alygoni I wish u a beautiful super year 2022. j’adore uuu bruh ty”. The Goni brothers looked absolutely adorable together as they posed for the cameras in the photo. To note, earlier Sussanne Khan had wished Arslan too on his birthday with a sweet post.

See Sussanne’s Instagram story here:

Just a few days back, Sussanne Khan had posted a photo on Instagram. In the picture, Sussanne was seen wearing a denim skirt paired with a blue sweater. To complete the look, she was wearing long boots and was taking a mirror selfie. She did not wear much makeup but surely rocked a red colour lipstick. In the caption, Sussane wrote, “Arslan Goni…missing u.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also seen spending time with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. She had even shared a photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic).” In the picture, Saba Azad was seen standing in front of the mic and performing.

