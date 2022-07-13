Sussanne Khan shares a happy PIC with her beau Arslan Goni as they spend quality time in Las Vegas

Sussanne and Arslan have been dating eah other for a while now.

Sussanne Khan is a popular celebrity. She is known for her presence on social media and often keeps fans intrigued with her Instagram posts. From sharing her workout videos to giving glimpses of her happy moments with her loved ones, Sussanne has aced the art of making the headlines with every post. She is currently in Las Vegas, USA with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

For the unversed, Sussanne and Arslan have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. Taking to her Instagram story, Sussanne shared a cute photo with her main man as they spend quality time in Las Vegas. In the photo, Sussanne can be seen all smiling as she posed with Arslan. They both looked so good and happy together. Sussane wore an all-black outfit while Arslan looked handsome in a casual outfit.

whatsapp_image_2022-07-13_at_4.24.22_am.jpeg

A few weeks back, Sussanne and Arslan spent their time in California and filled social media with awe-worthy photos and videos.

Interestingly, Sussanne often makes heads turn for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. The former couple might have parted ways but they continue to be great friends and are often seen hanging out together. Besides, both Hrithik and Sussanne don’t miss out on a chance to cheer for each other. Recently, Hrithik shared a pic of Sussanne on his Instagram story and wrote, “So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar”. For the uninitiated, they have two kids together - Hridhaan and Hrehaan and they are co-parenting their sons.

