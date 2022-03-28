Sussanne Khan shares a heartfelt video on her son’s 16th birthday; Do not miss Hrithik Roshan’s pic in it

Sussanne Khan is a doting mother and there is no denying this fact. She loves both her sons to the moon and back and her social media is proof of that fact. Sussanne often shares pictures from her trips or leisure time she spends with them and it is so full of love. Well, today it is her son's birthday and she took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt video on her page. The video is a collage of several beautiful pictures and one of them even features their dad Hrithik Roshan in it.

The video collage begins with a picture of Sussanne Khan posing with her son. They can be smiling and posing for the camera and Sussanne can be seen kissing her son lovingly. From playing the guitar to enjoying the beach there are a collection of some stunning pictures of the little boy. Then there is a picture of Sussanne posing with her dad Sanjay Khan and both her boys. There is also a picture of the entire Khan family posing together. But what caught our attention was the picture featuring Hrithik Roshan who looked dapper as always posing with his sons.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been making it to the headlines of late for his rumoured affair with Saba Azad. The two actors have been spotted in the city together on several occasions. In fact, Saba has also been a part of the Roshan’s regular Sunday lunch and the pictures had gone viral on social media.

Talking about his work front, Hrithik is gearing up to shoot for his next film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The motion poster of the film has been released and it has already created a lot of hype. He will also be seen in Vikram Vedha and his first look has been loved by all the fans.

