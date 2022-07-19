Sussanne Khan shares PIC with beau Arslan Goni & friends as she enjoys her vacay in California

Seems like Sussanne Khan is on a vacay spree as she is enjoying her holiday with boyfriend Arslan Goni and friend in California. The lovebirds have been soaking in the summer while catching up with old friends. Sussanne Khan is known for her presence on social media and often keeps fans intrigued with her posts. From sharing her workout videos to giving glimpses of her vacays with her loved ones, Sussanne has aced the art of making the headlines with every post. Speaking of which, the diva took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture with Arslan and her friends enjoying their trip in US.

In the picture, Sussanne is seen taking a selfie. Meanwhile, she also shared another pic in which she is seen posing with some friends. Just a while ago, the diva posted a video in which she was seen soaking up the sun and having some me time. In the video she posted on her Instagram stories, Sussanne donned a red and white top and looked gorgeous. She captioned the video as, “City of Angels…te amo.” She also posted a selfie in the same outfit.

Have a look at Sussanne’s post:

Earlier, diva had posted a picture with her boyfriend Arslan Goni as the couple was enjoying their time in Las Vegas. For the unversed, Sussanne and Arslan have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. A few weeks back, Sussanne and Arslan spent their time in California and filled social media with awe-worthy photos and videos.

Susanne Khan is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and they never miss a chance to support each other in all ups and downs and their Instagram exchange shows it all. The former couple was childhood sweethearts and got married in the 2000. Their marriage lasted for 14 years after which the former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

A while ago, Hrithik was also in California with his sons. However, he also took a break from his shooting schedule and jetted off to France with girlfriend Saba Azad.