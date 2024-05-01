Sussanne Khan showers love on son Hridaan Roshan on his 16th Birthday; Rakesh Roshan shares cute pic

It's the 16th birthday of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's younger son Hridaan Roshan. Sussane took to Instagram to wish the apple of her eyes a Happy Birthday and also showered him with words full of love.

Sussanne posted a series of pictures of Hridaan with Hrithik and other family members wrote a special note for him on every picture. Rakesh Roshan also sent good wishes to his grandson on his birthday.

Sussanne Khan posted a series of pictures of her son Hridaan Roshan on his birthday. The candid pictures have him alongside mom Sussanne, father Hrithik Roshan, grandmother Pinky Roshan, and family from both sides.

The first picture has Hridaan posing with Sussanne and her boyfriend. Captioning the post, she wrote, "My Ridzooooo jaaaan u always fix us all..." followed by multiple emojis. Next picture features him sharing an adorable moment with HR and Pinky. "You are the glue in everything" she wrote along with love filled emojis.

Sussanne shared a family picture in which Hridaan can be seen happily posing with Hrithik, his girlfriend Saba, uncle Zayed Khan, grandfather Rakesh Roshan and aunt Malika Khan. "You make everything mostttt beautiful" she wrote accompanied with love filled emojis.

The series of stories includes more glimpses of Hridaan's happy moments with family members including grandfather Sanjay Khan, each of them topped with affectionate words of Sussanne.

Sussanne Khan also posted an adorable Instagram reel to mark the special day of her son. The video features some of her best moments with Hridaan and her elder son Hrehaan. Pouring her heart into the caption, she wrote, "To my Brightest Sky full of stars .. happy 16 th birthday my darling son.. you are the the most giant hearted creative human I know.. Your Art, your heart and your imagination is one in a billion.. I am so proud and grateful for you my darling son.. you fill my life with Greatttttttt Joy…. And I love youuuuu my jaan. Build your every imaginable dream into reality, coz I know only you can..

Rakesh Roshan also shared a cute picture of Hridaan posing with a big teddy bear. "Hridaan Happy 16th Birthday! Love you" he captioned the post.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the patriotic action thriller, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Akshay Oberoi amongst others released on Republic Day and stands as Bollywood's highest grosser so far.

Right now, he is busy filming for the sequel to his 2019 release, War. Ayan Mukerji is directing War 2 which will mark Hrithik's collaboration with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani for the very first time. War 2 is the 6th film of the Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.