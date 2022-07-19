Sussanne Khan soaks up some sun as she gives glimpses of her vacay in Los Angeles; Check

Sussanne Khan is currently holidaying in Los Angeles and her Insta updates stands as proof that she is having the best time of her life. She is known for her presence on social media and often keeps fans intrigued with her posts. From sharing her workout videos to giving glimpses of her vacays with her loved ones, Sussanne has aced the art of making the headlines with every post. Meanwhile, her new video shows that the interior designer is having some me time as she is seen, soaking up the sun. In the video she posted on her Instagram stories, Sussanne donned a red and white top and looked gorgeous. She captioned the video as, “City of Angels…te amo.” She also posted a selfie in the same outfit.

Earlier, diva had posted a picture with her boyfriend Arslan Goni as the couple was enjoying their time in Las Vegas. For the unversed, Sussanne and Arslan have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship.

Have a look at Sussanne’s post:

A few weeks back, Sussanne and Arslan spent their time in California and filled social media with awe-worthy photos and videos.

Susanne Khan is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and they never miss a chance to support each other in all ups and downs and their Instagram exchange shows it all.

Also, earlier this year, all four were spotted partying together in Goa. Sussanne shared a video compilation of all the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy... And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl's dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts... Thank you for always being there for me with all your might...I Love you all...full power ahead."

Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and got married in the 2000. Their marriage lasted for 14 years after which the former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.