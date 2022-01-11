Sussanne Khan tests positive for COVID 19: Stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system

2022 started with COVID-19's new variant Omicron sinking its jaws in thousands of Indians. A lot of B-Town celebs such as Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham also became victims of the new variant and shared their ordeals with the world on their social media. Omicron is notorious for being extremely contagious and thus, people have been strongly advised to follow the protocol diligently as well. Now another celebrity, Sussanne Khan tested positive and took to her Instagram to inform the world.

On Tuesday morning, Sussanne put up a mirror selfie on her Instagram in her gym wear in her house. Along with the post, the celebrity shared her COVID-19 experience. She also urged people to stay safe and take care. She wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou." We hope Sussanne combats the virus and gets well super soon.

January 2022 saw many Bollywood stars testing positive and coming down with the virus such as Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Prem Thakur, Esha Gupta, and Mithila Palkar among others. While most of these celebrities only experienced mild symptoms and some are still on their path to recovery, it is highly advised to mask up at all times, maintain social distancing diligently and try to stay home as much as possible.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur to Maanvi Gagroo: Celebs who were tested positive for COVID 19 recently amid Omicron scare