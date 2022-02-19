Sussanne Khan welcomes the weekend with a sassy mirror selfie; PIC

Okay, the best time of the week is here: Weekend! Is it just us or everything in life seems rosier, lovelier and better on weekends? Be it to live through some shenanigans of life or just catch up on much-needed sleep, weekends are quintessential. Coming to Sussanne Khan, she is all ready to hit the weekend! In the recent past, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been making headlines for sparking romance rumours with Arslan Goni. She also makes headlines for her amazing fashion choices.

A while ago, Sussanne Khan shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories, announcing how she ended her Friday night.Gorgeous would be an understatement to describe Sussanne’s look. She was clad in a striped crop top and ripped bootcut jeans. She completed the look with some heels and a stunning Louis Vuitton fanny pack. Her golden brown short hair absolutely complemented the entire look. She looked smart and beautiful. Safe to say, we are obsessed with her outfit! Along with the picture, Sussanne wrote, ‘When U end Friday night at midnight’.

Check the story HERE

Coming to Sussanne and Arslan, the duo has kept social media guessing over what their relationship status exactly is. The duo's dating rumours started doing the rounds a few months ago as photos from different parties surfaced. You can always catch them posting sweet pics with each other on Instagram and also interact with other. Arslan never misses a chance to hype Sussanne and complement her posts on Instagram. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted with Saba Azad which sparked dating rumours amongst fans.

Also Read: Sussanne Khan's rumoured beau Arslan Goni showers love on her latest PIC; Hrithik Roshan reacts