Sussanne Khan wishes for ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to have the greatest ‘love story’ on his birthday; see post

It is Hrithik Roshan’s 50th birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for the Fighter actor. Several wishes are floating on Instagram for the actor but the one wish that has our attention is from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She took to her Instagram handle to share a cute clip of Hrithik along with his kids and penned a heartfelt note for him.

Sussanne Khan’s special birthday post for Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne Khan shared a video that was a compilation of several pictures of Hrithik Roshan and his kids. The actor looks like a true Greek God in all of these pictures that seem to have been taken on his different trips with his boys. Sharing the video Sussanne also wrote, “Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are ‘Father Ocean’ with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story, and all the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you!!”

Check out the post:

Saba Azad’s birthday post for Hrithik Roshan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Azad shared a cute video wherein the actress can be seen sharing a passionate kiss with Hrithik Roshan. This video is from their vacation where the Fighter actor can be seen holding his girlfriend from behind and recording the video with a view of the sky and the height in the background. Additionally, what became the highlight of the video is the passionate kiss that the much-in-love couple shared by the end of the video.

While sharing the post, Saba wrote, “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.”

