Sussanne Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday with a sweet post: You are the most incredible man I know

As Hrithik Roshan turns a year older, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share adorable photos with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. She even penned a sweet note for the handsome actor. Check it out.

One of the most handsome and talented stars in Bollywood, has turned a year older today. Hrithik, also often called ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood, has had a stellar 2019 and he kicked off 2020 in style with a family vacay with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and Sussanne Khan. On his birthday, Sussanne always pens the sweetest notes to wish him. This year was no different. Sussanne took to social media to share a sweet note for Hrithik and shared some adorable photos with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Sussanne wrote, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo.” Along with the wish, Sussanne shared photos of Hrithik with his sons. In one of the live photos, the War star can be seen posing on top of a cliff with sons. In a video reel, we can see some of the cutest moments of Hrithik with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. From jumping together to having fun together, the photos of Hrithik as a father will melt your heart.

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan on Deepika Padukone’s comment about admiring him with Ranveer Singh: It is flattering & special)

Recently, Sussanne also shared fun photos from their New Year family vacay. From enjoying skiing together with Hrithik and his parents to chilling over dinner with Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Sussanne’s pics with Hrithik’s family from the vacay have been taking over the internet. Despite being a former couple, Sussanne and Hrithik have continued to share a great bond of friendship which has often left fans impressed. The way they have managed to handle their friendship after being separated often leaves fans in awe. On his special day, Sussanne made it ever sweeter by posting with pictures with their sons on social media.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More