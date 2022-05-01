Sussanne Khan wishes joy to her amazing son Hridaan on his birthday, beau Arslan Goni reacts; WATCH

Sussanne Khan often grabs all the limelight on social media for the pictures she keeps posting of herself. Apart from excelling in her professional life, her personal life too looks great. Rumours of her dating Arslan Goni have been going on for a very long time now and in fact, these two are often spotted together partying or holidaying. Arslan often has a reaction to Sussanne’s posts and today when she shared a cute video to wish her son Hridaan on his birthday, he yet again took to the comments section to shower love on the little boy.

In the video that Sussanne Khan posted we can see a collage of several pictures featuring Sussanne Khan with both her sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. The video has pictures from his childhood too and he looks so much like his father Hrithik Roshan. Well, sharing this video, Susanne wrote, “Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama.” Arslan Goni took to the comments section and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to ridzu.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan’s pictures with beau Arslan Goni partying with Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured GF Saba Azad in Goa went viral a couple of weeks back. They all went to attend a party hosted by actress Pooja Bedi. The pictures of them partying together have sent the internet into a tizzy. Pooja Bedi took to her social media handle and shared some glimpses from the bash. It seems like the four are quite a close-knit group.

