Sussanne Khan wishes 'sweetest son' Hridhaan on birthday with montage of memories ft Hrithik Roshan, Hrehaan

On the special occasion of her son Hridhaan Roshan's birthday, Sussanne Khan shared a sweet video featuring photos of him with her, dad Hrithik Roshan and brother Hrehaan. Sussanne also penned a heartfelt note for her son with the video.

Saturday began on a happy note for Sussanne Khan as she took to social media to share a heartwarming birthday wish for her son . To wish her son, Sussanne made a special montage of all the memories over the years of Hridhaan with her, his father , brother Hrehaan. The adorable video chronicled Hridhaan's childhood till date. From a little toddler to now, the video featured special moments of Hridhaan with Hrithik, Hrehaan and Sussanne.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne shared a video and wrote an endearing message for Hridhaan. She wrote, "To my Ridz full of stars..You are a true artist and the Creater of joy..happy happiest 13 th birthday my son.. Thank you for being mine. #ridzjaan #heartmonster #sweetestson." As soon as she shared the video, comments started pouring in for Hridhaan on his birthday. wished Hridhaan in the comments along with Ekta Kapoor, twinkle Khanna, Anushka Ranjan, Deanne Pandey, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Sonal Chauhan. Arslan Goni also wrote, "Happy happy birthday." To this, Sussanne replied, "thank u."

Meanwhile, back in March 2021, Sussanne and Hrithik celebrated son 's birthday. She had shared a sweet video back then and left netizens gushing. Hrithik and Sussanne have been co-parenting their sons effortlessly since their divorce. The two even stayed together temporarily amid the 2020 lockdown to co-parent their sons. Lately, Sussanne has been sharing her workout regimen on social media via her photos and videos and has been trying to motivate people to work out.

