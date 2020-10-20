Sussanne Khan's Instagram account gets hacked; Urges everyone not to click on dodgy emails or messages

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has taken to social media and informed fans about her Instagram account getting hacked. However, it has been revived as of now.

’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s Instagram was unfortunately hacked sometime back. She has announced the same on her handle a little while back. The good thing here is that it has been restored pretty quickly by the authorities of the photo-sharing app. However, Sussanne has still informed her fans about the same while warning them of certain things that should be avoided at any cost. She has shared a handwritten letter on her personal handle while saying the same.

She writes, “My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn’t realize that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages. A huge ‘THANK YOU’ to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back... Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits. Warm best. Sussanne Khan.”

Meanwhile, Sussanne decided to spend the lockdown period with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their kids Hrehaan and Hredhaan. Despite being divorced, the actor and the former share a good bond with each other and continue to be best friends. The paparazzi have also spotted them going for dinner and movie dates before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor last featured in the movie war co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project soon.

