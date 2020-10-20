  1. Home
Sussanne Khan's Instagram account gets hacked; Urges everyone not to click on dodgy emails or messages

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has taken to social media and informed fans about her Instagram account getting hacked. However, it has been revived as of now.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: October 20, 2020 12:52 am
Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s Instagram was unfortunately hacked sometime back. She has announced the same on her handle a little while back. The good thing here is that it has been restored pretty quickly by the authorities of the photo-sharing app. However, Sussanne has still informed her fans about the same while warning them of certain things that should be avoided at any cost. She has shared a handwritten letter on her personal handle while saying the same.

She writes, “My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn’t realize that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages. A huge ‘THANK YOU’ to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back... Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits. Warm best. Sussanne Khan.”

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Sussanne decided to spend the lockdown period with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their kids Hrehaan and Hredhaan. Despite being divorced, the actor and the former share a good bond with each other and continue to be best friends. The paparazzi have also spotted them going for dinner and movie dates before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor last featured in the movie war co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project soon. 

