Sussanne Khan's rumoured beau Arslan Goni showers love on her latest PIC; Hrithik Roshan reacts

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have kept social media guessing over what their relationship status exactly is. The duo's dating rumours started doing the rounds a few months ago as photos from different parties surfaced. You can always catch them posting sweet pics with each other on Instagram. On the other hand, Sussanne also shares quite a nice and cordial bond with her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan. Often the two interact sweetly with each other on Instagram. A while ago, Sussanne posted a gorgeous picture of herself, looking absolutely ravishing. However, what caught our attention was that both Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan reacted to it!

In the photograph that Sussanne uploaded on her Instagram, she looked graceful and as soon as she uploaded it, the post went viral. Ex-hubby Hrithik Roshan liked the post. On the other hand, rumoured beau Arslan Goni couldn’t stop gushing over the pic and commented with the fire and heart emojis. To this, Sussanne replied with a bunch of heart emojis. Other industry professionals and fans too were sure to shower the picture with love and compliments.

Check the reactions to the post

Meanwhile, recently Hrithik was spotted with Saba Azad and since then, rumours of them dating are doing rounds on the internet. The pictures had gone viral on social media. Amid all this, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was seen spending an evening with Saba. She has even shared a photo on her Instagram stories. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne shared several photos, featuring her father Sanjay Khan, brother Zayed Khan, sister Farah Khan Ali, mother Zarine, and others. The last picture showed Saba Azad standing in front of the mic and performing. “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic),” Sussanne captioned.

