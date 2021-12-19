Sussanne Khan's FIRST post for rumoured BF Arslan Goni on his b'day, actor says 'Love you'

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite a long time. These two have been spotted with each other on several events. Be it their comments on each other’s posts on social media or their pictures, they often grab all the attention. Earlier, it was on Sussanne’s birthday that Arslan’s special post had made headlines, and now on Arslan’s birthday, Sussanne has taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her rumoured beau and what caught our attention was his comment on her post.

In the picture that Sussanne posted on her Instagram, we can see her hugging rumoured beau Arslan Goni as both of them are all smiles. Sussanne can be seen wearing a black t-back and has paired it with a golden mini skirt. Her knee-high boots look amazing with her attire. Arslan on the other hand is wearing an abstract design opened buttoned shirt that he has paired with a white tee and wore with his blue denim. Sharing this lovely picture, Sussanne wrote, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..” Taking to the comments section, Arslan wrote, “Love you”.

Take a look :

In a short clip shared by Anushka Ranjan last night, Sussanne Khan can be seen lighting candles on Arslan Goni’s birthday cake. A playful Arslan can be seen trying to put off the candles to irritate Khan. After which, Sussanne places her hand near Goni’s face in order to stop him. All the friends who were present at the party can be seen clapping and cheering for the birthday boy. Even Anushka Ranjan while sharing the video, wished Goni saying, “Happy Birthday Babssii.”

ALSO READ: Inside PICS of Sussanne Khan's house party with rumoured beau Arslan Goni as she moves into new abode​