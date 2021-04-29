Sutapa says Irrfan could not ‘pretend’; He once complimented a makeup artist instead of the big actress

In a recent chat, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa mentioned an incident where the actor complimented a make-up artist on the beauty but forgot to compliment the actress. She mentions that he could not pretend.

Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020 after battling cancer for over 2 years. Remembered by millions but survived by three, wife Sutapa, sons Babil, and Ayaan. After a few months of Irrfan’s death, Babil started to deal with grief in his own way and started sharing memorabilia of Irrfan to his fans. Sutapa and Babil appeared in an interview with Film Companion, where she mentioned that Irrfan had a hard time pretending and lying about what he did not believe in. He could not industry parties because he was not capable of fake comments.

Sutapa said, “He did not pretend. He did not say it till he meant it. You know in our industry how much we have to pretend. That's why he avoided all the parties and going socially... Because he couldn't do that. He couldn't (make) small talk. He couldn't say, 'Oh wow, what a film', when he didn't mean it from inside.” Sutapa recalled How Irrfan had once praised the beauty of a make-up artist while standing next to a big actress. Irrfan did not realize that the actress would want to be praised as well.

Babil laughed at the anecdote on his baba. It’s been a year since Irrfan died and one of the first times that Sutapa has spoken openly about him. Babil on the other hand is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Anvitaa Dutt directorial Qala co-starring Tripti Dimri. Qala is produced by ’s Clean Slate Filmz and a BTS announcement video was released recently.

