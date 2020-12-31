  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sutapa Sikdar gets emotional as she remembers Irrfan while saying bye to 2020: No idea how to welcome 2021

As we bid adieu to 2020, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pens an emotional post as remembering the legendary actor.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: December 31, 2020 09:10 pm
Sutapa Sikdar gets emotional as she remembers Irrfan while saying bye to 2020: No idea how to welcome 2021
It has been a difficult year for the entertainment industry in more than one way. Not just the showbiz world witnessed a complete shutdown, we also lot some of the most talented artists this year like Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan. Amid this was Irrfan who breathed his last on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. It was one of the most heartbreaking moments of the year and his massive fan following and each one of them still struggles to come in terms with his demise.

Amid this, as the world bids adieu to 2020, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar penned an emotional post remembering the legendary actor. Taking to social networking site Facebook, Sutapa shared some throwback pics of the Hindi Medium star and wrote about how much she has been missing him. She wrote, “It's so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there. Last year this day next to me, gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!! Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!”

Take a look at Sutapa Sikdar’s post for Irrfan:

To note, ever since Irrfan has breathed last, Sutapa and her son Babil Khan have been sharing throwback picture of the late actor on social media. Recently, the mother-son duo shared the poster of Irrfan’s last movie The Song of Scorpions. While Babil shared the motion poster, it opened with a message, “A golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time!!!”, Sutapa captioned the poster as “A journey from the finite to the infinite. #thesongofscorpions #neverthelasttime.”

Also Read: Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pens special note as she shares The Song of Scorpions poster: Never the last time

Credits :Sutapa Sikdar's Facebook

