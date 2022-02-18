Sutapa Sikdar gets nostalgic as she shares old PIC of Babil & Ayaan: Irrfan, I know you are watching over them

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s fans still remember him. He has left behind a legacy that is hard to forget. The actor passed away in 2020 and his family keeps remembering him and shares old pictures of him. His son Babil's Instagram handle is filled with throwback pictures where shares his Abba's pictures and videos. Babil has kept his father alive through his posts and deep love for him. Today, Sutapa Sikdar shared a photo of her both sons—Babil and Ayaan. She even informed when the picture was taken and said, “Irrfan, I know you are watching over them".

In the picture, both boys are very young and are looking at each other. Explaining the photo, she wrote, “2009 ayaan had to crane his neck to look into babil's eyes 2022 babil can close his eyes and sleep on ayaan's lap peacefully, irrfan I know you are watching over them#irrfan# bhai#brothers#timeflies.” One of the fans wrote, “Adorable”. Another wrote, “So cute and adorable Irrfan is always watching over you and them.” Many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The film will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz.

Take a look at the post here:

Irrfan passed away after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for 2 years. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film was released on the digital platform.

Also Read: A not well Irrfan Khan braved it with a smile in old video shared by wife Sutapa: I crave for your indulgences