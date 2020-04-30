Sutapa Sikdar pays tribute to husband Irrfan Khan with a rare photo; Says 'I have not lost, I have gained'

Sutapa shared the unseen photo with husband Irrfan on her Facebook profile and wrote that she has not lost, but gained in every which way.

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a rare picture alongside her husband as she pays tribute to him. Sutapa shared the unseen photo with husband Irrfan on her Facebook profile and wrote that she has not lost, but gained in every which way. The Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, after he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. As per news reports, the Slumdog Millionaire actor was hospitalized owing to colon infection. The news of the actor's death shocked his fans and followers who could not hold back tears.

The fans took to their social media handles to offer heartfelt condolences to the actor's family. The Qarib Qarib Singlle actor Irrfan Khan last featured in the Bollywood drama called Angrezi Medium. Irrfan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar now shared a rare picture with her husband, as she pays her tribute to the late actor. Irrfan Khan was a well-known name not just in Bollywood, but also in Hollywood. His films like Jurassic World, Life of Pi, and Inferno had earned him massive appreciation and recognition from global audiences.

Check out the post by Suta pa Sikdar:

The Maqbool actor was known for his intense and brilliant screen presence. Irrfan Khan was among the most gifted actors that the world of cinema has seen. The actor's death came as a shock to his fans and followers across the world, who were in complete disbelief. The Lunchbox actor's legacy will always live on.

(ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's son Babil expresses gratitude towards everyone sending their condolences with an emotional note)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×