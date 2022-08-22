Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note on younger son Ayaan Khan’s birthday; Remembers late husband Irrfan Khan

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, on Sunday shared an emotional note on her younger son Ayaan Khan’s birthday also remembering the Hindi Medium actor. The actor passed away in 2020 and his family keeps remembering him and shares old pictures of him on social media. Meanwhile, in her latest post, Sutapa shared an incident related to Irrfan during her younger son’s birth. Sikdar, in her post revealed that Ayaan reminds her of the time when he was still inside her and his baba (Irrfan) was shooting for Maqbool. She also talked about how Ayaan has always been the balance, the peace, the keeper of even the unsaid promise.

Sharing a series of photos of Ayaan’s pictures in the form of a reel, Sutapa wrote, “Wishing you a great birthday Ayaan reminds me of the time when you were still inside me and baba was shooting for 'MAQBOOL'. you came down and the doctor told me to get admitted it could be a premature baby, baba flew down from bhopal and don't know what you guys communicated I am sure baba had said" rook jao jaldi kya hai zindagi ko aaram se lena chahiye" or he had said " abbe yaar main yahan ruk jaunga toh bahut gadbad ho jayegi bahut important scene hai..". The doctor gave me complete bed rest which i didn't listen to but you listened and came out to grace the world when baba finished the shoot of maqbool! such a mature decision for being a premature baby and you have been like that always, the balance, the peace, the keeper of even the unsaid promise. May you always remain like this completely unaffected by the ever changing social media..may you pursue whatever you want, don't take pressure like you didnt when you were about to be born. blessings from me and baba!! I am blessed to have you! #giftoflove #MAQBOOL #nostalgia #irrfanandayaan.”

Irrfan passed away after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for 2 years. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film was released on the digital platform.