Sutapa Sikdar reminisces Irrfan's adventures with his camera: Miss you, how many more roads alone

It has been three months since late actor Irrfan's demise and his wife Sutapa took to Instagram to remember the good times she had spent with her husband back in the day. Sutapa Sikdar marked the day by sharing a blurry picture of herself, presumably clicked by Irrfan and reminisced the actor's love for the camera and their trips. Sutapa wrote about how she remembers Irrfan wearing his camera around his neck and looking through the lens.

In the photo, Sutapa can be seen gazing out at the roads and scenic beauty from a car window. Her caption for the photo read, "When I look back ,when life was not black and white. I see you standing there... With the Nikon in your neck and looking thru your lenses.Irrfan I will miss you partner.. How many more miles to go.. How many more roads alone??"

Sutapa had also shared a rare photo of Irrfan earlier which showed the late actor next to a motorcycle. She had remembered how she and son Babil had visited Irrfan and the majestic Teesta river during the shoot of Qarib Qarib Single.

Irrfan's last film Angrezi Medium released earlier this year, just a day before the nation-wide lockdown was announced. Due to the unfortunate fate of the film at the box office, Angrezi Medium was re-released on OTT and received a great response and mixed reviews from critics.

Irrfan’s demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity. Not just Bollywood, but Hollywoods actors too were left in a state of grief over the demise of the renowned actor who passed away on 29 April, 2020.

