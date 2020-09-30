Sutapa Sikdar reminisces Irrfan's time in London hospital; Appeals for legalisation of CBD oil in India

Taking to social media, Sutapa Sikdar shared a picture of the London hospital where they had first started the late actor's treatment. Take a look at post below.

Late actor Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar often shares fond memories of her husband on social media. On 29 September, Sutapa marked five months since Irrfan's passing with a heartfelt post. Taking to social media, she shared a picture of the London hospital where they had first started the late actor's treatment after he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Sutapa took to Instagram and shared a photo of the outside building of the hospital as the sun shone bright. She revealed this was the spot from where she used to look at Irrfan's hospital room. The caption read, "London revist looking at his hospital room from outside like everytime I did while he was there (sic)."

Along with her caption, Sutapa also used hashtags and called for legalisation of CBD oil in India. She wrote, "#walkingalone #wishyouwerethere#cancerpain#LegalizeCBDoilinindia."

Take a look at her post:

The conversation around CBD oil has gained traction recently after it was reported that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used it while he was suffering from depression. , too, has reportedly been accused of using CBD oil which is a banned substance in India.

Meanwhile, Sutapa and her son Babil Khan recently opened up on the late actor's grave which many netizens pointed out saying it looked "unkempt". To this, she replied, "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the Raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his... where I have buried his fav things. I own that place where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can't sit next to him. He is there in his spirit."

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's son Babil says late actor 'liked it wild' as he shares PHOTOS of his grave in Mumbai

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×