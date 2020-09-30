  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sutapa Sikdar reminisces Irrfan's time in London hospital; Appeals for legalisation of CBD oil in India

Taking to social media, Sutapa Sikdar shared a picture of the London hospital where they had first started the late actor's treatment. Take a look at post below.
23635 reads Mumbai
Sutapa Sikdar Irrfan London CBD oil. Sutapa Sikdar reminisces Irrfan's time in London hospital; Appeals for legalisation of CBD oil in India
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Late actor Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar often shares fond memories of her husband on social media. On 29 September, Sutapa marked five months since Irrfan's passing with a heartfelt post. Taking to social media, she shared a picture of the London hospital where they had first started the late actor's treatment after he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Sutapa took to Instagram and shared a photo of the outside building of the hospital as the sun shone bright. She revealed this was the spot from where she used to look at Irrfan's hospital room. The caption read, "London revist looking at his hospital room from outside like everytime I did while he was there (sic)." 

Along with her caption, Sutapa also used hashtags and called for legalisation of CBD oil in India. She wrote, "#walkingalone #wishyouwerethere#cancerpain#LegalizeCBDoilinindia." 

Take a look at her post: 

The conversation around CBD oil has gained traction recently after it was reported that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used it while he was suffering from depression. Shraddha Kapoor, too, has reportedly been accused of using CBD oil which is a banned substance in India. 

Meanwhile, Sutapa and her son Babil Khan recently opened up on the late actor's grave which many netizens pointed out saying it looked "unkempt". To this, she replied, "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the Raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his... where I have buried his fav things. I own that place where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can't sit next to him. He is there in his spirit."  

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's son Babil says late actor 'liked it wild' as he shares PHOTOS of his grave in Mumbai

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement