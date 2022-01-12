Sutapa Sikdar reveals she's COVID-19 positive, couldn't bid goodbye to Irrfan's aunt who passed away

Sutapa Sikdar recently marked late husband Irrfan's birth anniversary. The actor, who has left a deep void amongst his fans, is celebrated for several reasons. Since his passing away, many of Iirrfan's fans have also started following Sutapa on social media to witness the warm anecdotes she shares about their time together.

On Tuesday, Sutapa in a Facebook post revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Sutapa revealed the same while mourning the demise of Irrfan's aunt who recently passed away in Mumbai. In her post, she wrote, "When you hear it's positive just as you open eyes I was rest assured it's going to be a negative day. Mumani Saab !! She was one of the rare people I always found smiling..she left us for the forward journey today."

Sutapa added that despite being in Mumbai she couldn't say her last goodbye as she herself had tested positive. Her note further read, "Irrfan loved her, the most simple uncomplicated beautiful woman I knew."Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un” Alvida mumani Saab your calling me shutoba will for ever ring in my ears ..staying in the same city I could not even go see her one last time as I was tested positive what testing times are these. Please pray for her she was a good soul Indeed!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the posy which included a rare photo of Irrfan with his aunt. One follower wrote, "Don't know who she is. But she must have been someone very dear to you and Irfan. May she rest in peace and joy. Take care and get well soon." Replying to this comment, Sutapa revealed, "nadira she was irrfans aunt! we stayed with them when shifted to Bombay..many memories of many years."

