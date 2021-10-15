Sutapa Sikdar says ‘I am sure Irrfan is happy up there to see Vicky Kaushal play Sardar Udham Singh’

Sutapa Sikdar and Babil attended the screening of Vicky Kaushal led ‘Sardar Udham’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. For the uninitiated, Irrfan was going to play Udham Singh however he had to back out of the film due to health concerns. Speaking about the film to News18, Sutapa said, “I don’t know how to put this, but objectively, I couldn’t see the film as just a film. Sardar Udham is not just a film. For me, it’s a dream Irrfan wanted to live. So it is very difficult for me to comment on it as a film.”

Further speaking on Vicky’s performance, Sutapa said, “When I looked at Vicky on screen, many pages of diaries flooded my memories. I remembered Irrfan’s excitement to do Sardar Udham and his childlike happiness whenever he had a tough role to do. Looking at Vicky, I remembered Irrfan in National School of Drama (NSD). It is unfair to compare both of them at this stage because Irrfan was much older to Vicky in experience and age when he was to do the film. But, I saw glimpses of passion, dedication, hard work and love for cinema in Vicky’s face just like Irrfan. I am sure Irrfan is happy up there to see Vicky play Sardar Udham Singh. After all, it was Irrfan’s dream role!"

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Shoojit spoke about Irrfan in relation to Sardar Udham and said, “But at a certain point, Ronnie (Lahiri, producer), Irrfan and I had a discussion and in that, he was also okay that we move on and make the film so that we don’t have to wait for too long. Last time, 5 Bhagat Singh films came together and we didn’t want the same to happen with Udham Singh.” Shoojit however insists that moving on was not easy. “It was difficult to discuss this subject with Irrfan. Moving on was difficult, but we moved on and then Vicky came in his shoes.”

