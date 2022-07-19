Sutapa Sikdar shares PIC of Jab She Met Irrfan Khan: Still asking questions, you aren't answering anymore..

Irrfan Khan may not be with us anymore but his memories are etched in our lives forever. Fans loved the star so much and the love that they still shower on his movies is proof of it. Irrfan’s son Babil and his wife Sutapa Sikdar both make sure to keep his legacy alive by sharing the late actor’s pictures. Today too, Sutapa shared an old hidden gem, a picture of her and Irrfan from their young days, and expressed that she is missing him.

In the picture that Sutapa Sikdar posted, we can see her and Irrfan Khan sitting on two ends of a table. The picture is quite blurred but we can see several objects kept on it. Sharing this picture, Sutapa wrote, “Jab we met and talked and fought and did work together for some time and this was jab we decided to throw everything outside the window and jump out and fall in love.. I am still asking questions you aren't answering like this anymore. irrfan.I am listening as intently the same way even now why have you found new ways to answer? Miss you is an understatement. #theatre #lovestories #irrfan.”

Check out Irrfan Khan & Sutapa Sikdar’s picture:

Last year, Sutapa, in a heart-wrenching post on Facebook, had shared that she and her friends sang some of Irrfan Khan's "favourite songs" to him, a night before his demise. Sharing about the same, Sutapa told Pinkvilla that Irrfan was unconscious at that time, but he had tears rolling down. When asked about the songs she sang for him, Sutapa said, “Jhoola kinne dala re, amraiya, jhoole mora saiyaan, loon main baliyaan… from Umrao Jaan, Lag jaa gale ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho (Woh Kaun Thi?), the ghazal Aaj jaane ki zid na karo… and some Rabindra sangeet. He was unconscious but he had tears rolling down.”

Last year on Irrfan’s death anniversary, Sutapa Sikdar shared a lengthy note adding how hard were the days after the late actor's death. "The days went by with umpteen responsibilities, some extremely new ones like signature galore for changing of name. My fingers kept stopping on that how could I just take his name away and make it Sutapa, I was unable to sign. Took a day off and the name game played on my mind. Like a film in a projector,” Sutapa had written.

Meanwhile, Sutapa and Irrfan’s elder son Babil Khan is soon going to make his debut in films.

